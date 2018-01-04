Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish

KUSA - CASTLE ROCK - Before starting work as a deputy in Douglas County, Zackari Parrish worked for two and a half years as an officer for the Castle Rock Police Department.

He left a job in banking to become a cop.

“He was a dedicated family man. A man of faith. And that he had a true passion for law enforcement. For serving the community,” said Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley. “Law enforcement was a calling for him and that’s why he felt so strongly about becoming a police officer.”

Cauley received a phone call from a shift commander early New Year’s Eve. His heart sank when he heard four deputies had been shot. It sank even further when he heard Parrish had been killed. He tried to then talk to as many of his staff members as possible.

“We will get through this. We will support each other and right now the most important thing is looking out for Zack’s family. Gracie, his wife and two kids. And then the law enforcement family because all of us are affected by this,” said Cauley.

The Chief recalls lifting weights with his former officer, talking over the events of previous shifts. “We were able to talk not as chief and officer Parrish. It was Zack and Jack talking. And it’s just a pleasure to do that.”

But what stood out the most was Parrish’s approach to policing. Cauley says Parrish made it a point to treat people he came in contact with on the job as members of his own family. It’s a lesson he calls “a gift” to other law enforcement officers.

The gift was to not lose sight of why we're here. To serve people. And zack was so passionate about that,” said Cauley. “That it’s [the job] personal. That it’s serving people one by one. That’s what Zack did.”

Castle Rock SWAT teams assisted Douglas County with the emergency response. Castle Rock SWAT Officer Tom O’Donnell was hit with shrapnel about 90 minutes after Parish was shot. O’Donnell has been cleared to return to work.

Three of four of the injured Douglas County deputies have been released from the hospital. One, Jeff Pelle, remains hospitalized.

