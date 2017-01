(Photo: Courtesy Centennial Airport)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - No one was injured after a plane went off the runway at Centennial Airport Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, Centennial Airport says the single-engine plane crashed while taking off on the west side of the airport. Only one person was aboard at the time.

The plane was a Gobosh 700GX.

The National Transportation Safety Board cleared the plane for removal.



