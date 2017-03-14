Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop has giant popcorn ball stolen

Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball (Photo: Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop Facebook page)

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO - While it survived being dropped as midnight struck New Year's Eve, the giant, 70-pound Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop popcorn ball has not survived sticky fingers.

Police say that, sometime Saturday when the popcorn ball was displayed outside the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop at 53 N. Main Street, someone swiped it.

The popcorn ball was auctioned off after New Year's Eve and the winning bid was $700, with all proceeds going to the Chagrin Falls Township Hall renovations.

Patti Raymond, a representative of the Popcorn Shop, said police weren't immediately called Saturday because someone from the Township Hall may have picked it up.

By 2 p.m. Monday, the police were called when it was determined that the popcorn ball had been taken.

If you have any information regarding the theft or the current location of the popcorn ball, please contact Chagrin Falls Police at (440) 247-7321.

