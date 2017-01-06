Chairlift rescuer talks about being safe

A fellow skier congratulates Mickey Wilson after his heroic rescue at Arapahoe Basin. (Photo: Byron Reed)

ARAPAHOE BASIN - Mickey Wilson admits he likes being known as "The Man" at Arapahoe Basin.

"Two days ago, my slacklining saved a life. My slacklining skills of balance and climbing, they came through," Wilson said.

Wednesday morning, Wilson was riding the Lenawee Chairlift when he noticed the man on the chairlift in front of him got his backpack caught in the chairlift. As the chair swung around, the lift stopped and the man was left dangling and choking by the straps of his backpack.

"So, I ripped off my gloves and I climbed up the tower and I got on it and I just put my leg over the cable and I scooted along it," Wilson said.

He is a professional slackliner where he performs acrobatic tricks while balancing on a strap suspended in the air. Wilson says climbing the tower and traversing 30 feet of steel cable to get to the victim was not difficult for him.

"I've done that exact same move, kinda on your butt slash thigh, I've done that for 200 feet before," WIlson said. "The most technically difficult part of the whole thing was probably climbing off the cable onto the chair."

After catching a knife from a ski patroller below, Wilson was able to cut the man free from the straps. Ski patrollers then began performing CPR on the victim. The man survived and Wilson says he was released from the hospital.

"He said, 'Thank you for saving my life'," Wilson said. "I said, no problem Bro, I always wanted to climb one of those things. It's true."

Adrienne Saia Isaac is the manager of communications for Arapahoe Basin.

"It was a true testament to being in the right place at the right time and also being prepared for incidents like this to happen," Isaac said.

She also says this is also a chance to remind people about being safety conscious on chairlift especially if you are carrying a backpack.

"We absolutely recommend that guests remove the backpack prior to boarding the chair and sit with it in their lap in front of them," Isaac said. "That way, they can be aware of where all their straps are."

Isaac says January is National Ski Areas Association Safety Month.

"Before you board a chairlift, know how to ride it, ask questions of the lift operators," Isaac said. "If a chairlift is equipped with a safety bar, it's a good idea to put it down."

Wilson says just be smart, because he can't always be there to save you.

"If you want my sage advice after 26 years of skiing, you don't need a backpack to ski inbounds. You don't need it. What do you guys got in there? Probably nothing that you should have or need to have for the day," Wilson said.

In addition to being a professional slackliner, Wilson graduated from the Colorado School of Mines with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering Physics and a Master's Degree in Microelectronic Materials.

