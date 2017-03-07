Cherry Creek's new paid parking system is pilloried

A new system that charges some shoppers to pay to park at the Cherry Creek shopping center isn't going over too well with some shoppers. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Cherry Creek Shopping Center's new system that charges shoppers for parking isn't going over very well with some.

In January, the Denver shopping center began charging $3 for the second hour of parking with a daily maximum of $16.

In response, some residents are venting on a @StopPayParking Facebook page, assailing the paid parking plan.

A lot of comments, which totaled more than 1,300 as of Tuesday morning, were similar to this: "I refuse to pay for parking at a mall i used to love. The best part of visiting and shopping at this mall was free parking."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal:

