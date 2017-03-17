Child dies after fall at Cheyenne Cañon

A child has died from their injuries after falling while hiking on Gold Camp Road in Cheyenne Cañon, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a high-angle rescue at Point Sublime off Gold Camp Road just after 4 p.m. Police blocked off the road as the rescue was ongoing.

The child was under 10 years old, officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

