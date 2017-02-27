Child dies after falling from Simpson's Rest

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY - An 11-year-old girl died Sunday evening after falling from a prominent mountain in Trinidad.

The incident was reported at around 5:30 p.m. The Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office says the girl fell around 15 to 20 feet from the southwest side of Simpson’s Rest, where she had been walking with her family.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

How the girl fell is unknown, but deputies say it appears to be an accident.

Simpson’s Rest is a large sandstone bluff to the north of Trinidad. It has a large sign with the city’s name on it.

(© 2017 KUSA)