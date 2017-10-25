Child hit by car near Westminster elementary school

Emergency vehicle, light car background (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: barbol88, barbol88)

KUSA - A student in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning near Skyline Vista Elementary School.

Westminster Police say the child did not seem to be seriously hurt but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The woman driving the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to Westminster Police.

Skyline Vista is located at 7395 Zuni Street. Westminster Police didn’t have specific information about road closures, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can.



© 2017 KUSA-TV