Child missing in Arapahoe County

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 11:45 AM. MDT March 25, 2017

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who did not return home from school on Friday. 

Robel Kelelew lives near South Oneida Street and East Arizona Avenue. 

Robel is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 100 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, white sweater, black jeans and black sneakers. He also had blue backpack.

Call 303-795-4711 if you have seen Robel or know of his whereabouts.


 

