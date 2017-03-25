Child missing in Arapahoe County

Robel Kelelew (Photo: ACSO)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who did not return home from school on Friday.

Robel Kelelew lives near South Oneida Street and East Arizona Avenue.

Robel is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 100 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, white sweater, black jeans and black sneakers. He also had blue backpack.



Call 303-795-4711 if you have seen Robel or know of his whereabouts.





