Children rescued from Sloan's Lake

KUSA - Denver firefighters helped rescue two kids stranded on Sloan's Lake on Thursday morning.

The kids were out on the water in a boat anchored in the lake, and there was concern about how they were going to get back to shore.

Firefighters used a raft to go to them and bring them back.

The kids were on a group trip to the lake from the Tennyson Center for Children, a program for abused, neglected and traumatized kids in Denver.

