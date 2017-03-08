Children safe after Wheat Ridge Amber Alert

Amber alert (Photo: KING)

KUSA - An Amber Alert out of Wheat Ridge has been canceled after both children were found safe.

Norma Ortiz, 39, is the suspect and the children's biological mother. According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, she was taken into custody.

The children, a 6 and 10-year-old, are in law enforcement custody and are OK.

#AmberAlert Update Colo State Patrol and Morgan County Sheriff's Office assisted WRPD. Suspect in custody, kids are with CSP. #WRCOPD — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) March 9, 2017

