KUSA
Close

Children safe after Wheat Ridge Amber Alert

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 6:27 PM. MST March 08, 2017

KUSA - An Amber Alert out of Wheat Ridge has been canceled after both children were found safe. 

Norma Ortiz, 39, is the suspect and the children's biological mother. According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, she was taken into custody. 

The children, a 6 and 10-year-old, are in law enforcement custody and are OK. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories