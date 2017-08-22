Chipotle adds DU to its college-assistance program for employees

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE, DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said today it is adding the University of Denver to its program of offering assistance to employees who pursue college degrees.

The Denver-based burrito chain and DU go way back together. Founder Steve Ells opened the first Chipotle in July 1993 at 1644 E. Evans Ave. near the private university with an $85,000 loan from his parents.

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said employees can earn a degree through DU’s bachelor of arts completion program in its University College, which serves working adults.

The company already offers up to $5,250 in tuition reimbursement and discounted tuition to employees.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2x9RtjS

© 2017 KUSA-TV