Choking Denver deputy saved by coworker

A Denver Deputy Sheriff saved another deputy who began choking during a meal. (Photo: Denver Sheriff's Office)

DENVER - A Denver sheriff's Deputy was saved by a coworker after he began choking during a meal in the officers's mess hall.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Deputy Sheriff Eric Brokar was sitting with Deputy Sheriff Nestor Santacruz and Deputy Sheriff Rocha earlier this month when he swallowed some food and felt it get stuck.

After a few moments Deputy Sheriff Brokar heard Deputy Sheriff Santacruz ask him if he was okay.

“I shook my head no,” said Deputy Sheriff Brokar in the Facebook post. “I remember him asking if I needed help and I put my hand on my throat.”

Deputy Sheriff Santacruz came up behind the choking officer to attempt the Heimlich maneuver. It was challenging because Deputy Sheriff Brokar was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

“But it must have done something because I started to lightly cough up what I had in my throat,” said Deputy Sheriff Brokar.

(© 2017 KUSA)