Cigarette butt sparks Aurora fire

Firefighters confirm that cigarette butts that ignited in a plastic container caused a PVC pipe to catch fire at an apartment building Tuesday.
The fire was reported at around 1 p.m. at an apartment in the 11200 block of East Highline Drive – northeast of South Havana Street and East Alameda Avenue.
Aurora Fire Rescue said smoke from the fire filled an apartment and attic, but that it was quickly brought under control.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs