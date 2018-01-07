Cigarettes ignite balcony fire at Westminster apartment

Generic fire truck (Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

WESTMINSTER - Fire investigators believe discarded cigarette butts ignited a deck fire in Westminster overnight on Sunday.

At about 2 a.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at the Copperwood Apartments in the 8200 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

Arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the balcony of a third-story apartment unit.

Using a pre-connected hose line, firefighters acted quickly to stop the fire from spreading to adjoining units in the building. The fire was eventually contained to the exterior wall space extending up to the unit's roof.

The Westminster Fire Department says no residents or firefighters were injured.

Investigators believe the balcony caught fire when discarded cigarette butts ignited combustible deck materials.

