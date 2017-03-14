Citizens voice concerns about Overland Park music fest

DENVER - The City of Denver got an earful from citizens over the city's plan to bring a major three day event to Denver's Overland Park golf course.

Denver Parks and Recreation explained how they want to model the festival after the Outside Lands event in San Francisco.

That event takes place over three days and in recent years has brought in more than 60 acts a year including Elton John, Kanye West, Paul McCartney and Metallica.

People in the area told the city they're concerned that the golf course will be trashed and the area will lose its historic value.

The city is still deciding whether to move forward with the idea.

