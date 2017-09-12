Cleanup begins where home once stood in Firestone

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The rubble was left there until Tuesday.

It sat for nearly five months as a reminder of the day in April that a house in Firestone exploded, killing two men and severely injuring a woman.

Federal investigators held off the cleanup as they looked at how gas from a newly-restarted well filled the house before the explosion.

Rocky Vascom walked down his street on Twilight Avenue to pay his respects after receiving a letter this week.

The town of Firestone sent a letter to the Oak Meadows HOA Monday saying the National Transportation Safety Board, the lead investigating agency, released the property allowing cleanup to start the next day.

Along the fence outside where the home once stood are the signs of those who have been coming by for months to honor the family who once lived there.

"Until the well's gone and the tanks are gone and all that stuff we aren't going to feel safe. Even then you kind of wonder," Vascom said.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., which operated the well that fed the cut line at the heart of the explosions, said the three wells near the Oak Meadows neighborhood are permanently shut down.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission hasn't issued any penalties or violations in regards the explosions, saying it has to do be done within a year of the violation, releasing this statement:

"COGCC must commence an enforcement action within one year of discovery of a violation; the COGCC's focus is on the release of hydrocarbons into the environment, an issue that falls within the agency's jurisdiction. COGCC continues to evaluate the underlying facts at issue, including facts that may be developed through the ongoing NTSB investigation in which COGCC is a participating party."



"I don't know how it will be a home to anybody else again if that's what they chose to do," Vascom said. "What happened on this lot can never be fixed."

The NTSB is still working on its final report.

Fire investigators have said it was an uncapped, abandoned gas line that allowed a mixture of gases to fill the home.

Erin Martinez is living with relatives in the Firestone area. Her family told 9NEWS she's doing a little better.

