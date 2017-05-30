Climber rescued after falling 50 feet in Boulder Canyon

Climber rescue in Boulder County. (Photo: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

BOULDER COUNTY - A climber survived after falling 50-feet while scaling the Boulder Canyon.

The 30-year old man was climbing with friends on Saturday when it happened. Thankfully, a tree broke his fall.

Rescue crews had to use ropes to get him out of the steep slope and send him across Boulder Creek.

The climber suffered injuries to his right shoulder.

Deputies say he was an experienced climber who wearing a helmet and the appropriate safety equipment.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, American Medical Response, Boulder Emergency Squad Dive Team, Boulder Fire Department and the Sugar Loaf Fire Department assisted in the rescue.



