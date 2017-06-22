Climber rescued from Boulder Canyon

(Photo: Deputy Neal McQuarie)

BOULDER - A rescue in Boulder Canyon temporarily shut down vehicle traffic on Wednesday.

The rescue happened in Boulder Canyon when a climber fell 20-25 feet from the Bell Buttress "Old school route".

Molly Berkenhoff, a 29 year-old from Arvada, and two other individuals were on belay when the rocks came loose.

The call came in to Boulder County Communications Center at 7:37 p.m. and The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Nederland Fire, AMR Ambulance, and Boulder County Sheriff's office responded.

Due to the climbing area being on opposite side of the creek, rescuers had to transport Berkenhoff on a technical tyrolean traverse, which is done by anchoring a rope horizontally to two points over an open space.

After guiding Berkenhoff across the rope using a rescue basket, she was transported to Boulder Community Hospital for treatment of a broken ankle and possible lower spinal fractures.

Incident command closed at 10:12 p.m.

