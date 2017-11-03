Climber rescued in Rocky Mountain National Park after being struck by falling rock

Rescue crews landed at Chasm Meadow after a climber was injured on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 (Photo: Courtesy of RMNP)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A Colorado National Guard helicopter hoisted a critically injured woman from a mountainside in a dramatic rescue at Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday.

Megan Kies, 31, was climbing the Martha's Couloir route on Mount Lady Washington about 11 a.m. when she was struck by a rock dislodged from above, according to an RMNP press release.

Kies’ climbing partner, two other climbers and a bystander in the area helped the Lafayette woman, who was roped in at the time of the incident but suffered life-threatening injuries.

Rescuers, including RMNP's Search and Rescue Team, placed Kies in a litter and lowered her about 240 feet to the base of the climb, then another 100 feet to a scree slope above Chasm Lake.

