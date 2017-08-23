Climber who fell on Cathedral Spire lowered 600 feet by bystanders

(Photo: Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park)

KUSA - A climber who fell approximately 15 feet onto a ledge while climbing on one of the Cathedral Spires Sunday afternoon is safe following a nearly day-long rescue operation that was assisted by a group of bystanders.

The climber, who was from Kennesaw, Georgia, was on the Petit Grepon and part of a group of three people.

Five other climbers, who they didn’t know, helped lower the 28-year-old approximately 600 feet, which helped the Rocky Mountain National Park search and rescue team reach him more easily.

They spent the night at a ledge above a talus slope – a 1,000-foot treacherous area the man was ultimately lowered via rope over the next morning.

At around 10:15 a.m., he was flown from Sky Pond to a hospital in Boulder.

