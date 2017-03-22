CO couple staying near London attack

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: Armed officers attend to the scene outside Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament on March 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (Photo: Jack Taylor, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - A Denver couple, on vacation in London, is staying just blocks away from where a deadly attack took place on Wednesday.

Karen Algeo Krizman and her husband Steve arrived in London Monday. They're staying at The Royal Horseguards which is just two blocks from parliament.

"About an hour before [the attack] we stopped to go in the parliament building and we were standing where the officer was killed," said Algeo Krizman. "It was really cold and rainy today so we decided to, instead of going in we were going to go back to our hotel to go have tea and come back later to visit with a friend."

On the way to meet that friend they began hearing sirens and saw a helicopter landing.

"We realized something big had happened," Algeo Krizman said. "Something kicked in and we went past where we were meeting our friend and were standing there and a crowd had gathered. It had just happened maybe 10 minutes before."

She says they briefly talked with a man visiting from Seattle who witnessed the attack. He explained to them what happened.

"We went on our way kind of shook up a little bit," she said. "We went to the pub that was on the corner, maybe a block away and we were just sitting there with our friend chatting and the police came in and cleared everything out, and told everyone they had to leave."

The couple says the entire area has been shut down to traffic but they're still able to walk to and from their hotel.

"They've really diverted traffic there are very few people walking. It's been that way since shortly after the incident. They pretty much just have locked down that whole part of the city," said Algeo Krizman. "You know there's a very heavy police presence, and unlike how they were before, we've seen a lot more weapons, before you didn't see police officers with weapons."

The couple arrived in London Monday and will be there through the end of the week.

"One thing we've already talked about is we've been carrying a backpack around we're not going to carry it around anymore. Clearly we know the security is going to be ramped up. We're going to be more aware of what's going on around us, and be prepared."

