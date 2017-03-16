Coast Guard begins investigation into missing CSU student

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - For the second night, Florida rescue crews searched rough waters in the Gulf of Mexico for two men who went missing after jumping off a yacht Tuesday night while on spring break.

After more than 40 searches spanning hundreds of miles of open ocean, crews haven't found any sign of 21-year-old Colorado State University student Jie Luo or 27-year-old Andrew Dillman, who worked as the first mate on the boat. The search is still the Coast Guard's top priority, and the organization has also begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the two men.

"It's currently under investigation, but right now our primary focus is on our search," Coast Guard spokesman Michael De Nyse said Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, 15 college students, 14 of them CSU students, got onto a 71-foot Sea Ray vessel named Jaguar after hiring a crew to take them onto the waters near Pass-A-Grille, Florida. The waters there flow between Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. The crew anchored the boat after about 45 minutes instead of continuing to the Gulf of Mexico, and the students started talking about snorkeling in the water, according to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2mO0b2y

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan