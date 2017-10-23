Cold case: 2 teen girls disappear from Rocky Ford High School in 1982

Victoria Sanchez and Yvonne Mestas, 1982. (Photo: CBI)

PUEBLO - On a November afternoon 35 years ago, two young girls were spotted leaving Rocky Ford High School.

They were never seen again.

The two teens, Victoria Sanchez and Yvonne Mestas, were just 15 years old when they disappeared after leaving school on November 1, 1982.

CBI agents and Rocky Ford Police detectives are currently following up on new information developed in connection with the cold case, the CBI announced Monday in a press release.

“Although decades have passed, we are actively working with our partners at the Rocky Ford Police Department on this long-term missing persons’ case to help determine what happened to Victoria and Yvonne,” said CBI Pueblo Agent Kevin Koback.

Mestas, at the time of her disappearance, was 4-foot-9 and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

CBI has an age progressed, computer-generated photo of her:

Sanchez had brown eyes and brown hair, She was just 4-foot-8 inches tall, weighing 98 pounds.

Here is a computer-generated age progression of what Sanchez may look like today:

Detectives say she has a recognizable scar on her left arm from a broken elbow and subsequent surgery.

While CBI agents and Rocky Ford Police detectives cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation or the new information, they are asking anyone with details about the missing teens to come forward.

To report a tip in connection with this case, please call the CBI Pueblo Regional Office at 719-647-5999, then press 2.

