Colder for the workweek with snow

Another storm will arrive in Colorado Sunday night and cause heavy snow in the mountains through Wednesday morning.

Sunday’s forecast will be mild and dry for the Front Range with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be gusty at times in and near the Foothills.

In the high country, snow will push in from the west in the late afternoon hours and become scattered Sunday night through Monday morning.

Travel advisories will be in effect through Tuesday morning for higher elevations because of anticipated hazardous travel. Roads will be icy and snow-packed with low visibility at times because of blowing snow. Storm totals could reach up to two feet in the San Juans through Tuesday morning.

On the Front Range and plains, the start of the workweek will be breezy and warm with highs in the 50s. Changes arrive on Tuesday with colder temperatures and a chance for snow.

Snow amounts for the metro area are forecast to be less than an inch. The 9NEWS Weather Team will continue to update this forecast. Clearing begins on Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s for the rest of the week.

