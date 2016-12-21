Colorado added 91,000 residents in last year

Fans cheer for the Broncos as they take the stage in Civic Center Park during a Super Bowl championship celebration in Denver on Feb. 9, 2016. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

Utah grabbed headlines Tuesday when the Census Bureau called the Beehive State the nation's fastest-growing state.

The state's high birth rate, strong tech industry and growing Mormon church all contributed to Utah's march past 3 million residents.

Colorado, which more than 5.5 million people call home, wasn't far behind, taking the No. 7 spot on the Census Bureau's list of states with the fastest population growth.

Colorado added more than 91,000 residents between July 2015 and July 2016, a change of 1.68 percent. Utah, at 2.03 percent, was the only state in the nation to eclipse 2 percent population growth in the period measured.

