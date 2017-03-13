Colorado adds 7,900 jobs; unemployment rate lowest in 16 years

(Photo: RICCARDO_MOJANA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers added 7,900 jobs to their payrolls in January, while the state's unemployment estimate edged down a tenth of a percentage point, to 2.9 percent, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported today.

That's the lowest unemployment rate for the state since it stood at 2.8 percent in February 2001, 16 years ago, and well below the federal jobless rate, state officials said.

Over the last year, Colorado's jobless rate has declined 5/10ths of a point, from 3.4 percent in January 2016.

