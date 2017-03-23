Colorado appeals court ruling calls for state to consider halting oil and gas permits

The Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in downtown Denver. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Court of Appeals said Thursday the state’s oil and gas commission must consider a petition from a group of Boulder teenagers to stop issuing permits for new wells until an independent third party proves that drilling can be done without harming public health or the environment.

The three-judge panel, all women, heard the case involving the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) in February.

The ruling was split, 2-1. The opinion was written by Judge Terry Fox, with Judge JoAnn Vogt concurring and Judge Laurie Booras dissenting.The case started in November 2013 when six children petitioned the COGCC to “not issue any permits for the drilling of a well for oil and gas unless the best available science demonstrates, and an independent, third-party organization confirms, that drilling can occur in a manner that does not cumulatively, with other actions, impair Colorado’s atmosphere, water, wildlife, and land resources, does not adversely impact human health and does not contribute to climate change.”

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.