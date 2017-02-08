Colorado boy has best birthday party ever thanks to police department

(Photo: Fountain Police Department)

KUSA - A mom worried about the attendance of her son's upcoming birthday party invited a few dependable guests to save the day.

Luckily, the ones she chose are used to saving the day. That's literally their business.

Phoenix, a Fountain boy with autism, celebrated his fifth birthday on Saturday. A few days before that, his mom reached out to the Fountain Police Department and asked if they would be free to stop by for cake and sandwiches.

The response the officers had was amazing. After a resounding yes, they started to strategize.

"Does he have any favorite animals or toys? We can't come to a party empty handed! Also, we don't want to upset him or overwhelm him so is there anything we should know/avoid."

Come Saturday, the officers on shift, as well as some of the Fountain firefighters, showed up. They even brought a firetruck.

After the party, Phoenix's mom told the officers that he can’t stop talking about it.

Happy belated birthday, Phoenix!

