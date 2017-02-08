Colorado city to vote on fluoride in water

Tap water fills a glass (Photo: Getty Images, 2014 AFP)

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - Voters will decide in April whether water in their southwestern Colorado community should continue to be fluoridated.



The Durango Herald reports that the Durango City Council voted to place the question on the ballot after more than a year of meetings and debate. The council could also have adopted an ordinance prohibiting fluoride, but none of the councilors appeared to support that.



Councilor Keith Brant encouraged voters to look at scientific studies on fluoride levels similar to Durango's .7 milligrams of fluoride per liter of city water. City Manager Ron LeBlanc says the city has also released a series of documents on its website about the fluoride it adds to the water.



He says the city does not add pharmaceutical-grade fluoride.

