25-year-old Denver woman dies in Grand County ATV accident

A 25-year-old woman from Denver is dead after an ATV accident in Grand County Sunday morning near Horseshoe Campground, deputies say.

Deputies, first responders and members of the Hot Sulphur Parshall Fire Protection District responded to Horseshoe Campground after hearing an ATV crashed - the campground is near Grand County Roads 3 and 34 near Ute Pass, the Grand County Sheriff's Office says.

A Flight For Life helicopter was also sent to the scene due to the severity of the reported injuries.

When crews got on scene they found a 25-year-old woman dead from her injuries. A 16-year-old girl who was driving the ATV was treated for minor injuries, authorities say.

Upon investigation, first responders learned the driver lost control of the ATV, which left the road, throwing both riders from the ATV. Neither were wearing helmets, authorities say.

EMS says it does not appear that drugs or alcohol had any hand in the crash. No charges are expected to be brought in this case. Still, deputies, the coroner's office and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement investigators will continue to look into the circumstances around the crash.

After the crash, several people camping nearby rushed to help and give first aid. Poor cell service in the area reportedly made it take awhile for someone to be able to call 911. Traffic on roads also delayed first responders in their attempts to get to the crash site.

The Denver woman has not yet been identified.

