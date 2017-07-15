25-year-old falls over 150 feet to death at Capitol Peak

Capitol Peak is 14,000 feet above sea level and is several miles west of Aspen. (Photo: Google Maps)

A 25-year-old climber fell about 150 - 300 feet to his death at Capitol Peak early Saturday morning in Pitkin County, authorities say.

Jake Lord of Parker was climbing with his close friend Peter Doro, also 25 of Highlands Ranch on Capitol Peak early Saturday morning when Doro called authorities to let them know his friend had fallen probably hundreds of feet.

Doro told authorities a Good Samaritan was helping him provide CPR to his friend, who desperately needed medical attention.

At 7:50 a.m., authorities sent out a Flight For Life helicopter with two Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers - one of whom was a paramedic - and landed on the northwest ridge of Capitol Peak. The rescuers then descended to the scene.

They reportedly found Lord already dead. They arrived at 9:45 a.m. Lord, Doro and the rescuers were pulled out by a different helicopter, this one belonging to the National Guard. They were off the mountain by 12:45 p.m.

The families of both Lord and Doro showed up to Aspen to support each other. Doro stayed with Lord the entire time.

Capitol Peak is 14,000 feet above sea level and is several miles west of Aspen.

