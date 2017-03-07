Colorado communities show up strong in well-being index

(Photo: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Happiness might mean different things to different people, but there are several generally-accepted metrics that most people can agree on.

Those include having a sense of purpose, having friends and family, being financially secure, community pride and being in good health.

And there's a place in Colorado where residents have that better than more cities.

Boulder is ranked the 10th highest in the nation for overall well-being in the Gallup-Healthways annual Well-Being index, released today.

