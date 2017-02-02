Colorado, Denver score in U.S. News top hotels ranking

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado is home to five of the top 100 hotels in America, and the Four Seasons Hotel is the finest lodging facility in Denver, according to an annual list of the nation’s best hotels announced Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

The Little Nell in Aspen tops the state’s rankings and is rated as the No. 39 hotel in the country, according to the magazine, which measures TripAdvisor reviews of the inns as well as opinions of a number of published travel experts.

U.S. News lauded its high-end in-house restaurants, as well as its Ski Concierge team that will help guests with everything from lift tickets to ski rentals.

