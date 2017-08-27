KUSA
Close

Colorado firefighters sent to Texas to help those hit by Harvey

KUSA 10:22 AM. MDT August 27, 2017

KUSA - Some of Denver's bravest will head south to help those affected by Harvey.

South Metro Fire Rescue sent four of their firefighters to Texas with Colorado Task Force Urban Search and Rescue. North Metro Fire Rescue District is also sending one, with four more on standby. 

Harvey has pummeled southeast Texas, killing least two people as the storm continues to dump rain on the area. 

RELATED: Desperate cries for help pouring in from flood victims

RELATED: 'Worse than worst-case scenario for Houston': Harvey flooding catastrophic

Harvey came ashore Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is likely to weaken to a tropical depression later Sunday. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories