Colorado firefighters sent to Texas to help those hit by Harvey

KUSA - Some of Denver's bravest will head south to help those affected by Harvey.

South Metro Fire Rescue sent four of their firefighters to Texas with Colorado Task Force Urban Search and Rescue. North Metro Fire Rescue District is also sending one, with four more on standby.

Harvey has pummeled southeast Texas, killing least two people as the storm continues to dump rain on the area.

Harvey came ashore Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is likely to weaken to a tropical depression later Sunday.

3 Firefighters from South Metro are preparing to leave for TX w/ CO USAR Taskforce 1. A 4th Firefighter is already deployed #huricaneharvey — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 27, 2017

