Colorado inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

GREELEY, COLO. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after the death of an inmate at a northern Colorado jail.



The Greeley Tribune reports that deputies found the man in his cell at the Weld County Jail on Thursday and their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. He was taken to a hospital and later died.



The inmate's name is not being released pending notification of his family.



He had been booked into the jail within the past week, but it was not immediately known what charges he faced.



The Weld County Coroner's Office is working to determine the man's cause and manner of death.



The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the death. The group is comprised of authorities from various agencies across the county.



___



Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.