Colorado is in nation's top 10 for people moving into states, says U-Haul

(Photo: Denver.org)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When it comes to people moving into states, Colorado ranks in the nation's top 10.

According to U-Haul, Colorado ranked No. 9 nationally for inbound migration. In 2016, the state ranked No. 11 and a year earlier, it ranked No. 22.

Arriving trucks accounted for 50.3 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Colorado, U-Haul said, adding that its growth state calculations are "calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul truck rentals entering a state versus leaving a state during a calendar year."

"Texas was the No. 1 Growth State for the second year in a row. Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina and Tennessee rounded out the top five," U-Haul said.

"I've been in this area four-plus years and the growth I've seen is amazing. You used to drive down the Interstate 25 corridor and see open spaces everywhere. Now you hardly pass a dirt lot. There are no gaps. Colorado is bursting at the seams. Denver is overflowing so much that folks are moving to the outskirts and into Westminster and Thornton," said Mike Blau, U-Haul Company of Northwest Colorado president, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

© 2018 KUSA-TV