Colorado looking at pot for PTSD

DENVER (AP) - The first state to legalize marijuana is just now taking steps to consider the drug medicine for people suffering from post-traumatic stress.



Colorado has authorized medical marijuana for nearly two decades, and the state approved recreational pot use in 2012. But doctors here still cannot recommend marijuana's use to treat post-traumatic stress, forcing sufferers to pay higher taxes for recreational pot.



Many Colorado PTSD patients interested in pot say they lie to doctors about having chronic pain, allowing them to qualify for medical pot.



A bill headed to the state Senate would make PTSD the 10th ailment eligible for medical pot in Colorado. Passage would make Colorado the 12th state to allow doctors to recommend pot for PTSD, in addition to Guam, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press