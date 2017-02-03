Colorado man dies of injuries from freak wind storm

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man has died of his injuries after rushing into hurricane-force winds to remove pieces of his fence from a blind curve in the roadway.



The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that 58-year-old Joseph Boyer, at 6 foot 4 and 225 pounds, probably thought he was safe when braving the freak wind storm that hit Colorado Springs on Jan. 9. But the wind lifted Boyer off the ground and dropped him hard onto the pavement.



Boyer was put into a medically-induced coma for nearly two weeks and seemed to be recovering from brain bleeding, bruised organs and fractured ribs before blood clots sent his organs into failure last week.



He died on Monday. Boyer's is the only death attributed to the high winds.



