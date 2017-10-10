Colorado man drowns at Flaming Gorge trying to retrieve boat

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

MANILA, UTAH (AP) - Investigators say a 67-year-old man drowned in Utah's Flaming Gorge Reservoir while trying to retrieve his boat that had broken away from the dock.



The Deseret News reports Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man from Longmont, Colorado, was at Cedar Springs Marina about 8 a.m. Sunday when "something mechanically went wrong" and the strap holding the boat broke.



The man dove into the water to try to retrieve the boat, and deputies believe he succumbed to hypothermia.



The man's name was not immediately released, pending notification of family members.



