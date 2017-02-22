Colorado man missing in Japan

Mat Healy was last seen Monday. He went skiing but never returned. (Photo: Family photo)

KUSA - Rescuers and volunteers are searching for a Colorado man who disappeared while skiing Happo-one in Nagano, Japan.

Cpt. Mathew Healy, Army Reserves, is an OEF Veteran with combat medic experience according to family members. He along with his wife and 2 children have been living in Japan for 2 years as a part of his wife’s Air Force assignment in Okinawa.

Family members say Healy, a Denver native, has been skiing the Rocky Mountains since he was 5 years old and often does back country telemarking.

Healy was last seen February 19 and search efforts are being paid out of pocket at a rate of $500-$600 per person per day. In Japan funding of search and rescue efforts falls on the family of the missing individual according to a Gofundme page set up to find Healy.

The family and a few friends left Denver early Wednesday afternoon to aid in any way they can.

