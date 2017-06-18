Colorado man seeks smartphone ban for kids

Nolan Young, 3, front, looks at a smartphone while his brother Jameson, right, 4, looks at a tablet at their home, in Boston in this 2014 file photo. A Colorado man seeks to ban the sale of smartphones to be used by children younger than age 13. (Photo: AP file photo)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - We see smartphones everywhere. In school hallways, at the family dinner table and plugged in at the bedside table.

But how young is too young to be constantly connected to the rest of the world through sleek apps, social media and video messaging?

One Colorado man has decided that age 13 seems like a good cutoff.

Tim Farnum is leading the charge on a proposed ballot initiative in Colorado that would be the first of its kind in the country. Farnum's proposal would ban the sale of smartphones to children younger than 13, or more likely, to parents who intend to give the smartphone to kids in that age bracket.

Farnum, a Denver-area anesthesiologist, is the founder of Parents Against Underage Smartphones, or PAUS, the nonprofit group pushing the proposal.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2rt4L7M

© 2017 KUSA-TV