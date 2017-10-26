Colorado marijuana biotech partners with California college to study hemp

Officers at marijuana agricultural biotech Front Range Biosciences (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado agricultural biotech that specializes in marijuana said it will partner with a major California agricultural college in a study of hemp.

Front Range Biosciences (FRB) of Lafayette said it made the deal with University of California-Davis "to advance understanding of cannabis for medical and nutraceutical uses."

"We are now excited to have the opportunity to study the genome of hemp. Decoding its genome will allow us to gain new insight into the genetic bases of complex pathways of secondary metabolism in plants," said Professor Dario Cantu of the college's Department of Viticulture and Enology, in a statement.

To pay for the study, FRB said it gave the Regents of University of Californa a "gift" of $150,000 (the first of several phases, according to a spokeperson) that will allow UC-Davis to conduct the research.

