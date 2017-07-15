Colorado mountain town holds off on Styrofoam ban

Used styrofoam cups (Photo: David Paul Morris, Getty Images, 2007 Getty Images)

AVON, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado mountain town considering the state's first ban on plastic foam food containers has delayed a decision on the proposal.



Vail Daily reports that elected officials in Avon say there is support for a Styrofoam ban, but not enough to move forward on it.



Avon officials say they will work on education and outreach about a ban and revisit the ban in September.



Residents debated the proposal last week at a Town Council meeting. Council members say they want to explore whether the measure should also address non-recyclable disposable coffee cups.



A new first reading of a plastic foam ordinance has been set for Sept. 12.



The council also plans to consider a 10-cent plastic-shopping-bag fee on July 25. Similar fees are in place in nearby towns including Vail.



