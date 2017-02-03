Colorado Muslim community prays in solidarity with Quebec City

People place messages and flowers near a mosque that was the location of a shooting spree in Quebec City, Quebec on January 31, 2017. (Photo: ALICE CHICHE, Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA – The Colorado Muslim Society plans to welcome community members Friday afternoon for a vigil and prayer in response to Sunday’s deadly attack on a mosque in Quebec City.

The first prayer is set for 12:15 p.m. and second prayer will take place at 1:15 at 2071 South Parker Road in Denver.

Heading to the Colorado Muslim Society soon to hear from community members after Sunday's deadly attack on a mosque in Quebec City #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/BCVqjYTdTZ — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) February 3, 2017

Organizers encourage those attending the weekly congregational prayer to bring red, white and blue ribbons to tie on the mosque’s fence.

Participants are also being asked to bring along a bag of bread, canned food or a blanket for the homeless.

On Sunday, January 29, six people were killed and 17 others wounded when a 27-year-old man opened fire inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City.

The attack happened during evening prayer at the mosque and amid protests of President Trump’s temporary U.S. immigration ban affecting refugees and immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Sunday’s attack was the first mass shooting in Canada since January 2016.

(© 2017 KUSA)