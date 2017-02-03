Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrating bald eagles

A pair of bald eagles seen perched on a tree at Standley Lake Regional Park in Westminster, Colorado.

KUSA - February is the month when people celebrate love - and so do bald eagles. Bald eagles begin nesting from mid-February to March.

"This is a great time to see bald eagles at many of our state parks," said Barr Lake State Park manager, Michelle Seubert.

She added, "We have over 170 nests in Colorado. We've had a nesting pair at Barr Lake since 1986, and we've had 53 eaglets that have fledged just from Barr Lake." Fledging means the eaglets have flown from the nest.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is celebrating the mating season with festivals this weekend.

Barr Lake State Park is holding its fifth annual Eagle Festival Saturday.

There will be a bald eagle hike, handlers will bring a live golden eagle to the event for people to see up close during a noon presentation, and a golf cart will take guests to the eagle nesting area at the park.

Seubert says one of the coolest things to see is an eagle nest.

"A bald eagle's nest is very large. It can be up to eight feet wide, and a queen mattress can fit in it," she said. "It's just amazing how big bald eagle's nest can be."

Lake Pueblo State Park is also holding its eagle festival this weekend. It's underway right now and runs through Sunday.

if you can't make it to this weekend's eagle viewing festivals, you can always watch bald eagles at the Standley Lake Regional Park in Westminster on their live eagle cam here.

