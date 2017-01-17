Colorado Parks and Wildlife plan baiting operation in Gunnison

Two deer rest in high snow in the Gunnison Basin. (Photo: Randy Clark, Custom)

GUNNISON - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will launch a baiting operation after heavy snowfall caused more deer and elk to venture near roads in Gunnison.

The operation will target a stretch of U.S. Highway 50 that extends 20 miles west of Gunnison and 30 miles east of town.

On Thursday, CPW will request help from volunteers at a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Fred Field Building on the Gunnison County Fairgrounds at 275 S. Spruce St.

Multiple residents in the area emailed 9NEWS concerned about wildlife unable to search for food in areas blanketed with impenetrable snow.

In a news release, CPW says about 50 inches of snow has accumulated in lower elevations of the Gunnison Basin along the highway. Wildlife managers have also seen a spike in animals hit and killed by vehicles.

CPW considers the area a critical mule deer winter range where 90 percent of the animals spend the season. For the time being it does not plan to revive a feeding program implemented during a severe winter in 2007-2008.

While snowfall has been above average, CPW notes that temperatures are also above average and the agency is optimistic deer and elk will survive the season on their own.

One resident set up a GoFundMe to raise $10,000 he plans to donate to CPW to revive the feeding program. CPW’s news release notes that the program cost $2.8 million.

Sites set up for the upcoming baiting operation can be converted into feed sites if necessary. However CPW is hesitant to do so – citing recent studies that suggest herds concentrated in large numbers could increase disease transmission.

