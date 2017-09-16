Someone in Colorado won a $130M Powerball jackpot

KUSA - There’s someone in Colorado who is having what is probably the best Saturday night ever.

That’s right: According to the Colorado Lottery, a Powerball ticket worth $130 million was sold in the Centennial State.

At this point, that’s about all we know. In a Facebook post, the lottery said they’re working to determine where exactly the ticket was sold.

More details are expected to be released soon.

According to the lottery’s website, the winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 17-18-24-25-31. The Powerball was 24 and the Power Play was 2.

The winner has until March 15, 2018 to claim their $130 million prize.

