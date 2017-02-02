Colorado pub chain has big expansion plans for 2017

Dan White is CEO of Growler USA of Centennial. (Photo: PROVIDED BY GROWLER USA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado brew pub chain said it has big expansion plans for 2017.

Growler USA, which is based in Centennial, said it plans to open 25 new locations in the U.S. this year.

Last year, Growler said it awarded almost 40 new franchises. Of the 25 new locations in 2017, openings include Rogers, Arkansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Omaha, Nebraska; and Colorado Springs, that will open in the first quarter, Growler said.

