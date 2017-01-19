Colorado report urges against jailing mentally ill

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A Colorado task force recommends changing state law to prevent law-abiding citizens suffering a mental health crisis from ending up behind bars.
A multi-agency report spearheaded by the Colorado Department of Human Services at the request of Gov. John Hickenlooper urges the Legislature to modify laws that permit involuntary 24-hour incarceration for individuals experiencing mental health emergencies but who have not committed a crime.
Just five other states allow for so-called "M-1" holds at county jails — New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.
The practice of law enforcement detaining otherwise law-abiding community members in crisis is somewhat routine in rural areas of Colorado but less common at the often-crowded Larimer County Jail, top brass said. More commonly, people suffering a mental health crisis are diverted to area emergency rooms.
